China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Noting that Kissinger has just celebrated his 100th birthday and has visited China more than 100 times, Xi said his visit this time is of "special significance."

"The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and Sino-US relations will always be linked with the name of Henry Kissinger," Xi told him at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received.

Kissinger, who is widely respected in China and has paid regular visits since leaving office, said he was grateful Beijing had arranged the meeting in the building where he had met with Chinese leaders during his first visit.

"The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society," China's official news agency Xinhua cited Kissinger as saying.

"Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle, and move the relationship in a positive direction," Kissinger said in the meeting.

His visit to China comes at a time when the two superpowers are embarking on a course to stop their relations, already at historic lows, from sinking further.

"China is willing to discuss with the US side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations," Xi said.

China and the US can achieve mutual success and prosper together, he added, stressing the key is to follow the principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."