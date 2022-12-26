Weed’s next frontier is in Asia

Even Japan, known for its strict cannabis-possession laws, allows cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis that does not get users high, commonly referred to as CBD.



E-commerce company Rakuten and Pan Pacific International’s Don Quijote supermarkets now offer a wide range of CBD oils and gummies. South Korea was the first country in East Asia to legalise pharmaceutical cannabis, and Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan are all considering similar moves.

If American experience is any guide, regulated pharmaceutical use will inevitably trickle into the recreation market, boosting aggregate demand.

China is a question mark. The country was scarred by its experience with opium, which it associates with imperialism. On the other hand, the marijuana plant grows naturally in Yunnan province. China is also responsible for around 70% of global hemp fibre production.