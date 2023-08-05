    বাংলা

    Permanent Mission of N Korea to UN defends Pyongyang's nuclear weapons as sovereign right

    It criticised the US for having nuclear weapons and urged it to stop ‘sharing nuclear’ or ‘beefing up extended deterrence’

    Reuters
    Published : 5 August 2023, 06:09 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 06:09 AM

    The Permanent Mission of North Korea to the United Nations has criticised the US for having nuclear weapons and urged it to stop "sharing nuclear" or "beefing up extended deterrence," state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

    While criticising the US over the AUKUS alliance and the Nuclear Consultative Group with South Korea, Pyongyang defended its nuclear weapons as an "exercise of sovereignty."

    "Signatories to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) should not take issue with the DPRK over its legitimate exercise of sovereignty, as it had legally withdrawn from the NPT 20 years ago," the DPRK permanent mission to the UN Office and international organisations in Vienna was quoted as saying.

    DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    "Its nuclear force will never be a threat to those countries respecting its sovereignty and security interests," the permanent mission said.

