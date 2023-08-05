Permanent Mission of N Korea to UN defends Pyongyang's nuclear weapons as sovereign right

"Signatories to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) should not take issue with the DPRK over its legitimate exercise of sovereignty, as it had legally withdrawn from the NPT 20 years ago," the DPRK permanent mission to the UN Office and international organisations in Vienna was quoted as saying.

DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Its nuclear force will never be a threat to those countries respecting its sovereignty and security interests," the permanent mission said.