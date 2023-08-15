China's livestreaming attracts young hopefuls as competition grows

"For livestreaming, the threshold to enter the industry is very low. I can pick up my phone and I'm livestreaming," Zhang said.

"How to stand out is difficult. This industry is highly competitive, but if you can persevere, you can get better and better. I think whether I can stand out is only a matter of my mentality and my ability."

Zhang is not alone in her determination to make livestream hosting a career.

A survey of more than 10,000 young people on social media platform Sina Weibo last month found that more than 60% of them said they would be interested in working as internet influencers or livestreaming hosts.

The livestreaming industry employed 1.23 million hosts as of 2020, according to iResearch, and a pandemic era boom in livestream sales helped the industry to generate $480 billion in business in China last year.

To facilitate an increasingly professional and competitive livestreaming landscape, agencies have sprung up to train stables of young hosts and connect suitable anchors with brands.

Zhang works with Shanghai-based agency Romomo, an arm of brand partner Buy Quickly, which helps link companies such as Lancome and Under Armor with its 150 full-time hosts.

"Today, livestreaming is one of the most important methods of communication for the international brands we work with," said Romomo Vice President Shining Li. "It doesn't just increase sales, but also helps brands to promote their brand values and products in a very efficient way."