North Korea begins spy satellite operations: KCNA

North Korea has begun reconnaissance satellite operations, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday, after the country launched its first military spy satellite last month in a move that drew new sanctions from the US and its allies.

The new satellite operations office at the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), started to discharge its mission on Saturday and will report acquired information to the reconnaissance bureau at the army and other major units, KCNA said.

North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on Nov 21, transmitting photos of the White House, the Pentagon, US military bases and "target regions" in South Korea.