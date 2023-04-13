Australia's northwest braces for strongest cyclone in a decade

Australia's northwest region, home to the world's largest export hub for iron ore, could be hit by the most powerful tropical cyclone there in a decade as ports cleared ships and residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies.

Cyclone Ilsa, located about 300 km (186 miles) off Australia's coast in the Indian Ocean, was on Thursday morning upgraded to a category four storm - one rung below the strongest category five.

It is now expected to make landfall as early as Thursday night, packing winds of up to 275 km per hour (171 mph), the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"They've got a lot of strength in them, the ability to not only destroy trees and knock down power lines but lift up those loose items in the yard, including trailers and caravans," meteorologist Miriam Bradbury told ABC television.