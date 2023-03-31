Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York

The visit comes at a time when US relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalized ties with Beijing in 1979 and switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei.

Beijing says Taiwan belongs to "one China" and, as a Chinese province, has no right to state-to-state ties. Taiwan disputes this.

Tsai, on her first US stopover since 2019, told an event held by the Hudson Institute think tank that the fault for raising tensions lay with China, according to excerpts of her comments reported by Taiwan's official Central News Agency.

"China deliberately raises tensions, but Taiwan always responds cautiously and calmly, so that the world can see that Taiwan is the responsible party in cross-Strait relations," the agency cited her saying.

"The people of Taiwan look forward to peace, but history tells us that the best way to avoid war is to make ourselves stronger," Tsai said at the event, where she received a leadership award.

An unstable Taiwan Strait will bring the world serious economic and security risks, and it is important for all countries to maintain peace and stability in the region, she added.

Taiwan's de facto embassy in the US has said all of her engagements in New York are closed to media and public.