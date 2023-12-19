Setting aside tensions, Taiwan president offers aid to China after deadly quake

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed condolences to China on Tuesday and offered her government's help after an earthquake killed more than 100 people on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, have soared in the past four years, as China seeks to assert its sovereignty claims with political and military pressure.

But setting that aside, Tsai offered via a statement on the X social media platform her "sincere condolences" to all those who had lost loved ones.