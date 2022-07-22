July 22 2022

    Japan decides to hold ex-PM Abe's state funeral on Sept 27

    The funeral will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 4:4 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 4:4 AM

    The Japanese government decided on Friday to hold the state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept 27, a person who was at the cabinet meeting to confirm the plan told Reuters.

    Abe, who was the country's longest-serving premier and remained influential in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was shot to death by an assailant two weeks ago at a pre-election campaign rally.

    The funeral will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts. It is also the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug 15.

    Japan
    Asia
    Shinzo Abe
