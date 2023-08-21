    বাংলা

    Thailand's Pheu Thai to announce 14-party alliance for new government

    The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 04:18 AM

    Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday a 14-party alliance seeking to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.

    The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.

