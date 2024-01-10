Taiwan to vote in what China calls 'peace and war' election

FUTURE CHINA RELATIONS

In 1949 the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists who founded the People's Republic of China. The Republic of China remains Taiwan's formal name.

While both major parties say Taiwan is already a sovereign country they have different views on ties with China.

The KMT argues that both Taipei and Beijing belong to one single China but each can interpret what that means under something called the "1992 consensus", a tacit understanding reached between the then-KMT government and China in 1992.

The DPP rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying Taiwan's future should be decided by its people.

If the DPP wins the presidential election it will be the first time the same the party has stayed in power for a third consecutive term since direct presidential voting started in 1996.

How China, where President Xi Jinping is carrying out a new anti-corruption purge of the military and faces entrenched economic problems, reacts to the election outcome will be key.

Taiwan officials have repeatedly warned voters that Beijing is trying to sway election results with a "multifront" campaign, from clandestine influence operations in temples and trade sanctions to sponsoring cut-price trips to China for local politicians and pressuring an influential rock band.

One Taiwan security official, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said it was possible China could stage more drills between the election and May 20 when the new president takes office.

"But certainly we must consider China's own problems, including its tolerance for international criticism," the official said.

Since late December, Xi has twice stressed the importance of "reunification" with Taiwan in public comments, though not mentioned either the election or using force.

A second Taiwan security official said no matter who is elected Beijing could add pressure on the new leader before May 20, perhaps economically by putting anti-dumping tariffs on imports from Taiwan, having last month accused Taiwan of erecting unfair trade barriers.

Taiwan's security units believe China is likely to continue to whittle away at the handful of countries having formal diplomatic ties with Taipei - now only 13 - and boost its economic coercion including trade probes, according to an internal security assessment of possible scenarios after the vote.