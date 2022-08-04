How Malaysia ended up owing $15 billion to a sultan's heirs

For years, Malaysia largely dismissed the claims but in July, two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries of state energy firm Petronas were served with a seizure notice to enforce the award that the heirs won in February.

The arbitration ruling in France followed an eight-year legal effort by the heirs and $20 million in funds raised for them from unidentified third-party investors, according to interviews with main figures in the case and legal documents seen by Reuters.

Malaysia did not participate in nor recognise the arbitration - allowing the heirs to present their case without rebuttal - despite warnings that it would be dangerous to ignore the process.

The claimants, including some retirees, are Filipino citizens leading middle-class lives, a far cry from their royal ancestors of the Sulu sultanate that once spanned rainforest-covered islands in the southern Philippines and parts of Borneo island.

The heirs argue that the 19th century deal was a commercial lease, which is why they chose arbitration. They also claimed compensation for the vast energy reserves that have since been discovered in the territory they gave up in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo.

Malaysia disputes that, saying the sultanate ceded sovereignty and the arbitration was illegitimate.

"The arbitration is a sophisticated fiction, veiled as a legal process," Uria Menendez, a Spanish law firm representing Malaysia, told Reuters.

Malaysia has obtained a stay in France pending an appeal – a process that could take years – but the award remains enforceable globally under a UN convention on arbitration.

'POOREST SULTAN'

Malaysia honoured the colonial-era deal until 2013, when supporters of the late Jamalul Kiram III, who claimed to be the rightful sultan of Sulu, attempted to reclaim Sabah.

Clashes erupted when about 200 supporters arrived in boats from the Philippines and lasted nearly a month.

Kiram, who claimed to be the "poorest sultan in the world", was not one of the court-recognised heirs who received payments from Malaysia.