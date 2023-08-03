    বাংলা

    Thirteen hurt in South Korea stabbing incident near Seoul: police

    Nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in the town of Seongnam, police say

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2023, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 12:06 PM

    Nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the South Korean commuter town of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, police said.

    One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.

    The attack occurred near Seohyeon station, an area about 20 km (12.43 miles) from Seoul that has a large department store and other shops and where many commuters live.

    Police said 12 of the victims had been hospitalised.

    The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

    The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO-A woman looks at LG Electronics' organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV sets, which are made with LG Display flat screens, at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
    LG Display flags Q4 turnaround after 5th straight quarterly loss
    LG expects to make a profit in Q4 as the demand for mobile panels is set to increase due to falling stockpiles
    Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023.
    US, South Korea, Japan hold missile defence drill
    The drill brought together destroyers equipped with Aegis radar systems from the three countries, the navy said
    Seoul, South Korea.
    Heavy rain hits S Korea causing power cuts, evacuations
    Over 4,000 households have experienced power cuts in the capital, Seoul, with 135 people forced to evacuate nationwide
    Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023.
    N Korea fires suspected ICBM ahead of S Korea, Japan summit
    The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints