Australian journalist nears 1,000 days in detention in China on state secrets charge

Politicians, business people and friends of Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who will reach 1,000 days of detention in Beijing on Wednesday, called for a faster resolution of her case as diplomatic ties between the trade partners stabilise.

Cheng, 48, has yet to receive a verdict after facing trial more than a year ago in a closed court in the Chinese capital, accused of providing state secrets to another country.

Her arrest by state security in September 2020 came as China widened blocks on Australian exports amid a diplomatic dispute, but the barriers are falling now, with a visit by Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell planned.

"Going this long without being there for her kids is the hardest thing," her partner, Nick Coyle, told Reuters in an interview, referring to Cheng's children, aged 11 and 14, who are being cared for by their grandmother in Australia.

"She has missed her daughter going into high school, these are formative years," added Coyle, who was chairman of the China-Australia Business Council for nine years until he left Beijing in 2022.

The "uncertainty over when this might be resolved" was also difficult, added Coyle, who described Cheng as "this vivacious, glamorous, pocket-rocket Aussie TV anchor" before her arrest, and receives monthly letters.

"Fairness would see a solution and I hope it is resolved this year and she can join her children in Melbourne," said Warwick Smith, an official of the Business Council of Australia, who will travel to China this month. China has previously said Australia should respect China's judicial sovereignty, adding that her legal rights were being upheld.