Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections

Some people in China's key cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a spike in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections.

Among those who gathered to sled or ice skate on a frozen lake in the capital's Shichahai Lake Park were some upbeat about the opening-up, after China dropped stringent "zero-COVID" measures on Dec 7 to adopt a strategy of living with the virus.

However, a wave of infections has since erupted nationwide, after borders had been kept all but shut for three years amid a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing.

"The epidemic ... has given us no opportunity to come and play," said Yang, one of those in the park, who gave only one name.

"After the end of this lockdown we don’t have to scan the health code any more nor do we have to check the travel code. So we are free now."