China says to craft policies to boost consumer spending, improve child care

Chinese authorities said on Thursday they will craft policies aimed at stimulating spending on housing and unlocking consumer savings that have built up during the pandemic.

The policies include efforts to help the elderly, improve child care services and encourage couples to have more children - announcements that follow a historic decline in China's population last year.

The plans from China's state planning body, the finance and industry ministries were outlined in Qiushi, the ruling Communist Party's journal. The central bank also said this week that it would encourage financial institutions to lend more to private sector businesses.