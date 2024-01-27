Tuvalu's pro-Taiwan leader loses seat in national election

Paeniu, returned unopposed in the Nukulaelae island electorate, said he would seek to form a coalition among elected lawmakers to run for prime minister.

Another leadership contender, Enele Sopoaga, also retained his seat, official results showed. Sopoaga has pledged support for Taiwan but wants a security deal with Australia scrapped.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said its understanding was that most of those elected "support the maintenance of the friendship between the two countries".

The ministry said it would pay close attention to post-election developments and continue to deepen friendship and cooperation with newly elected members of parliament to ensure stable relations.

There are no political parties in Tuvalu's parliament, where two lawmakers are elected in each of eight island electorates.

Paeniu told Reuters on Saturday the issue of diplomatic recognition of Taiwan or China should be debated by the new government.

"Our last government under Prime Minister Natano had extensive internal discussions about it upon the commencement of our term in government to determine our policy stance on it, so undoubtedly the new government would need to look at the matter and decide its policy position accordingly," he said.

Tuvalu's election commissioner, Tufoua Panapa, said the new lawmakers will meet next week to vote for a prime minister, at a time notified by the governor general.

"We will have a clearer picture by next week - as we need to bring elect-MPs to the capital island, from the outer-islands," he said. The boat journey can take up to 27 hours.

Natano signed a wide-ranging deal with Australia in November that allows Canberra to vet Tuvalu's security ties with other nations, as well as port and telecommunications projects, in return for a defence guarantee and allowing citizens threatened by rising seas to migrate.