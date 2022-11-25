    বাংলা

    Apartment fire in China's Xinjiang region kills 10

    Nine injured have suffered lung injures but now their conditions remain stable

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 04:33 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 04:33 AM

    An apartment fire on Thursday in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang killed 10 people and injured nine, state broadcaster CCTV reported, saying an electric socket extension was the cause.

    The fire started at 7:49 pm (1149 GMT) Thursday night on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, then spread to higher floors, CCTV said.

    China's vast Xinjiang region has been under sweeping COVID-19 prevention measures, though CCTV said the apartment building was in a compound categorized as low-risk, a term used for areas without COVID-19 cases. Residents were able to go downstairs, state media said.

    The nine injured suffered lung injures and remain stable, CCTV said. This is the second deadly fire in China in the past few days. A factory fire in the central Chinese city of Anyang killed 38 this week.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan Nov 10, 2022.
    Over 20,000 new hires leave Apple supplier's plant in China
    The worker departures come after the Taiwanese firm offered 10,000 yuan to employees who wanted to resign and leave the chaos-hit plant
    Printed Chinese and South Korean flags are seen in this illustration, Jul 21, 2022.
    China resumes streaming South Korean content after six-year suspension
    The South Korean president and his Chinese counterpart held their first face-to-face talks in Bali recently during which both sides agreed to boost cooperation
    An epidemic prevention worker in a protective suit walks in a street as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, Nov 23, 2022.
    China widens COVID curbs
    The country's COVID curbs, the tightest in the world, have fuelled discontent across the country and affected production at several manufacturers
    Aerial view of damaged houses at an affected area following Monday's earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 22, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Indonesians await news of quake-hit relatives
    The death toll from the quake has risen as the scale of the disaster unfolds, with 268 officially confirmed dead and over 150 missing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher