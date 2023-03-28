Fire kills 11 at cold storage facility in China's Cangzhou

Firefighters battled the blaze at a redevelopment project in the Tsim Sha Tsui district throughout the early hours of Friday
A fire killed 11 people at an abandoned cold storage facility in Cangzhou in the northern Chinese province of Hebei on Monday, the local government said.
The fire broke out around 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) during the demolition of the facility and was not completely put out until 10:55 pm, the local government added in its statement.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated.