    Fire kills 11 at cold storage facility in China's Cangzhou

    The fire broke out during the demolition of a facility and was doused after more than 8 hours

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 11:00 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 11:00 AM

    A fire killed 11 people at an abandoned cold storage facility in Cangzhou in the northern Chinese province of Hebei on Monday, the local government said.

    The fire broke out around 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) during the demolition of the facility and was not completely put out until 10:55 pm, the local government added in its statement.

    The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

