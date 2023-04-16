Japan's Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a day after escaping an apparent attack, vowed to ensure the safety of Group of Seven dignitaries visiting his country, beginning with tighter security for climate ministers gathering in Sapporo.

"My security has become even heavier this morning. It's so tight I think it is going to be difficult to go out into the city," Japan's environment minister, Akihiro Nishimura, said at a hotel in the northern Japanese city where he was hosting his G7 counterparts.

Bodyguards bundled Kishida to safety on Saturday after a man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at him during an election campaign stop at a fishing port in western Japan.

Heightened security "reflects an increasing challenge of being in politics these days," said Canada's minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

"Unfortunately I think that some of this has to do with the social media and some of the misinformation which spreads online," Wilkinson told Reuters in Sapporo.