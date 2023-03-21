South Korea announces list of banned items for third-party export to North

South Korea on Tuesday announced a "watch-list" to prevent export of items linked to North Korea's satellite development, days after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

A total of 77 materials on the list will be banned from export to North Korea via a third country, South Korea's foreign ministry said, adding the move was aimed at stepping up implementation of sanctions on the reclusive regime.

The list specifically targets North Korea's satellite development after Pyongyang said it will develop a new spy satellite by April this year.

North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests last year and fired its largest Hwasong-17 ICBM on Thursday in what it called a "warning" to enemies.