    South Korea announces list of banned items for third-party export to North

    A total of 77 materials on the list will be banned from export to North Korea via a third country

    Published : 21 March 2023, 04:21 AM
    South Korea on Tuesday announced a "watch-list" to prevent export of items linked to North Korea's satellite development, days after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

    A total of 77 materials on the list will be banned from export to North Korea via a third country, South Korea's foreign ministry said, adding the move was aimed at stepping up implementation of sanctions on the reclusive regime.

    The list specifically targets North Korea's satellite development after Pyongyang said it will develop a new spy satellite by April this year.

    North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests last year and fired its largest Hwasong-17 ICBM on Thursday in what it called a "warning" to enemies.

    South Korea also imposed new sanctions on four individuals and six entities connected to the North's illegal weapons programmes, the ministry said.

    The move comes as the United Nations Security Council remained divided over how to deal with North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches. North Korea has been under UN sanctions for its missile and nuclear programmes since 2006.

    China and Russia blamed joint military drills by the United States and South Korea for provoking Pyongyang while Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of emboldening North Korea by shielding it from more sanctions.

