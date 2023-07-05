Thai parliament to vote for prime minister on July 13

Thailand's parliament will vote for a new prime minister on July 13, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Wan Noor was endorsed as house speaker, a role in which he is able to call for a joint sitting of the country's bicameral legislature to vote on the next prime minister.

The election-winning Move Forward party and populist Pheu Thai trounced conservative rivals in a May ballot, securing 151 and 141 seats in the 500-member lower house, respectively.