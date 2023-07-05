    বাংলা

    Thai parliament to vote for prime minister on July 13

    Move Forward leader, the US-educated Pita Limjaroenrat is expected to be proposed as the next premier to replace the incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 06:26 AM

    Thailand's parliament will vote for a new prime minister on July 13, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Wednesday.

    The announcement comes a day after Wan Noor was endorsed as house speaker, a role in which he is able to call for a joint sitting of the country's bicameral legislature to vote on the next prime minister.

    The election-winning Move Forward party and populist Pheu Thai trounced conservative rivals in a May ballot, securing 151 and 141 seats in the 500-member lower house, respectively.

    Together with six other parties they are expected to propose Move Forward leader, the US-educated Pita Limjaroenrat as the next premier to replace the incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha.

    However, with 312 votes the alliance is short of the 376 votes that Pita needs in the joint sitting, which includes a conservative-leaning 250-member senate, who were appointed during military rule.

