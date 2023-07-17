South Korea flood death toll rises to 39 as Yoon orders all-out effort

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Monday an all-out effort to handle the devastation caused by days of torrential rain, as the death toll grew to 39 on Monday, including a dozen people found dead in a submerged underpass.

The rains have pummeled the country's central and southern regions since Thursday, as the rainy season starting in late June reaches its peak, with the interior ministry also reporting nine people missing and 34 injured.