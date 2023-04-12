    বাংলা

    Asia likely to grow 5% faster than developed economies by year-end: Morgan Stanley

    The recent banking stress in the US and Europe strengthens the case for Asia's outperformance, MS Asia economists said

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 09:11 AM

    Asia's economic growth could outpace developed countries' by 5% by end-2023 driven by China's easing of COVID-19 curbs, strong domestic demand and interest rates staying in less-restrictive territory, said Morgan Stanley economists.

    The recent banking stress in the US and Europe strengthens the case for Asia's outperformance, MS Asia economists, led by Chetan Ahya, said in a note dated Tuesday.

    "Lending standards will tighten in the US and Europe, and, in turn, weigh on domestic demand," wrote Ahya.

    "While this will spill over to Asia in the form of the external demand recovery being constrained, we think Asia will still be able to generate sufficient domestic demand... to continue to allow growth differentials to shift in favour of Asia."

    A 5% higher growth than developed markets would be the strongest since 2017, MS notes.

    The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised rates by 475 bps and 350 bps, respectively, in a bid to tame inflation - their most aggressive pace in recent times - but the rate-hike cycle in Asia was more subdued, they note.

    Additionally, China's reopening distributes benefits to the rest of the region, while Asia's other three large economies – Japan, India and Indonesia – all have economy-specific factors driving domestic demand, MS said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of city skyline including Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023.
    WB raises 2023 growth outlook in developing East Asia as China reopens
    The stronger forecast was due to China's reopening, which the World Bank expects will help its economy rebound to 5.1% from 3% last year
    A man is silhouetted against the backdrop of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) as overhead power cables are seen in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Sept 10, 2015.
    Why has India's power demand surged?
    India's prime minister and finance minister have previously linked increased power demand to higher economic activity
    Labourers work at the construction site of a commercial building in New Delhi, India, Dec 13, 2022.
    Weak global demand, rate hikes may curtail India growth: economists
    The economy to grow at a weaker-than-consensus 4.3% year-on-year in the quarter through December 2022, an economist expects
    Elon Musk in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022.
    Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival
    It comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan