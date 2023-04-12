Asia likely to grow 5% faster than developed economies by year-end: Morgan Stanley

Asia's economic growth could outpace developed countries' by 5% by end-2023 driven by China's easing of COVID-19 curbs, strong domestic demand and interest rates staying in less-restrictive territory, said Morgan Stanley economists.

The recent banking stress in the US and Europe strengthens the case for Asia's outperformance, MS Asia economists, led by Chetan Ahya, said in a note dated Tuesday.

"Lending standards will tighten in the US and Europe, and, in turn, weigh on domestic demand," wrote Ahya.

"While this will spill over to Asia in the form of the external demand recovery being constrained, we think Asia will still be able to generate sufficient domestic demand... to continue to allow growth differentials to shift in favour of Asia."