    বাংলা

    Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm

    Doksuri prompted thousands to evacuate in southern province Fujian, which suffered over 3.1 billion yuan in direct economic losses due to the typhoon

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 07:33 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 07:33 AM

    China coped with floods in the north from a weakening Typhoon Doksuri on Sunday, with expected record rains in Beijing, while people in the south mopped up, even as another storm loomed off the coast.

    China's National Meteorological Center kept its red alert, the country's highest, for rainstorms on Sunday, state media Xinhua reported.

    Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit China in years, had prompted thousands to evacuate in southern province Fujian and ripping coastal areas and pushing north and inland. It had pummelled the Philippines and Taiwan before hitting China on Friday.

    Although the authorities downgraded the storm from typhoon on Sunday, the China Meteorological Bureau maintained a red alert for heavy rain in various provinces, especially northern areas such as Hebei, Beijing, Shanxi and Henan.

    The capital was likely to receive record rainfall, while cities in Hebei province, which encircles Beijing, were waterlogged, local media reported. In Hebei, 209 weather stations recorded extremely heavy rainfall and 1,283 heavy rainfall, local TV reported.

    Doksuri had affected 1.46 million people in Fujian, with more than 363,000 resettled, causing over 3.1 billion yuan ($430 million) in direct economic losses, as of Saturday night, state media said.

    In Doksuri's wake, social media posts showed emergency workers clearing fallen trees and landslides, and people wading in thigh-high flood waters.

    Forecasters warned of the approach of Tropical Storm Khanun, expected to rapidly gain typhoon strength and strike China's densely populated coast in Zhejiang province, between Shanghai and Fujian, this week.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view shows flooding in Fuzhou after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall, in Fujian province, China Jul 29, 2023.
    Doksuri drenches China, Beijing evacuates thousands
    Rain soaked northern China as the storm prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan
    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023.
    Rain hits northern China as Typhoon Doksuri rolls inland
    Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year and the second-strongest to hit the southeastern province of Fujian since Typhoon Meranti in 2016
    Commuters wade through a flooded street in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2023.
    Typhoon Doksuri destroys power lines, closes factories as it rips into China
    Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian recorded hourly rainfall exceeding 50 mm (2.165 inches), according to the China Meterological Administration (CMA)
    Empty streets are seen during the annual evacuation drill in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 24, 2023. REUTERS
    China, Taiwan brace for impact as typhoon Doksuri nears
    The typhoon is expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland somewhere between Fujian and Guangdong provinces on Friday

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan