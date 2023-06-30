    বাংলা

    China's biggest online travel agency to pay employees 1 billion yuan to have kids

    The company would pay a parental cash subsidy of 10,000 yuan annually for five years for every child born to its employees worldwide

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 05:18 AM

    Trip.com Group said on Friday it would pay 50,000 yuan ($6,897.69) to employees for each child they have starting July 1 - the first such initiative by a large private company in China as the country struggles with an ageing population.

    The company, one of the world's largest online travel agencies, with 400 million users, said it would pay a parental cash subsidy of 10,000 yuan annually for five years for every child born to its employees worldwide. The programme will cost about 1 billion yuan, the company said.

    "I have always suggested that the government give money to families with children, especially multiple children, to ... help more young people fulfil their desire to have multiple children," Trip.com executive chairman James Liang said in a statement. "Companies can also play a role within their own capabilities to build a favourable fertility atmosphere."

    In the wake of a one-child policy that lasted from 1980 to 2015, demographers have warned that China will get old before it gets rich, as its workforce shrinks and indebted local governments spend more on their elderly population.

    China's birth rate last year fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

    Authorities in 2021 said couples could have as many as three children, but even during the stay-at-home COVID years couples have been reluctant to have babies.

    Young people cite high childcare and education costs, low income, a weak social safety net and gender inequality, as discouraging factors.

    Liang, who is also a demographer, published a book titled "Population Strategies: How Population Affects Economy and Innovation" this year and has suggested that 2% of China's GDP should be put toward encouraging fertility

    RELATED STORIES
    People use fans as they gather in a park amid a heatwave warning in Shanghai, China Jul 23, 2022.
    Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records
    Bangladesh was also at its hottest in 50 years, while Thailand hit a record 45C
    Wang Chunxiang waits for customers as she sells steamed sweet rice cake on a wheel cart among other street vendors in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2023.
    Hawkers back on China's streets as economic recovery teeters
    Hawkers look to at least supplement their income after the COVID-19 pandemic amid an uneven economic recovery in which jobs and wage growth has been sluggish
    Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China June 1, 2021.
    China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture
    China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges
    US Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken Jan 30, 2023.
    China forex reserves rise to $3.21tn in April
    The world's largest foreign exchange reserves rose $21 billion

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps