    বাংলা

    Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China's COVID wave

    The crowds were watched by large numbers of police officers, SWAT, unidentified plain-clothed personnel, and other security workers

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 02:37 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 02:37 AM

    Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a "tough" 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus.

    Many released balloons into the sky when the clocks struck midnight, as per tradition in the central Chinese city where the pandemic began three years ago, before grabbing selfies with their friends.

    "In the past year, I feel that COVID-19 was very serious and some of my family members have been hospitalised,” 17-year-old Wuhan high school student, surnamed Wang, told Reuters from the riverside shortly after midnight.

    “I hope they will be healthy in the new year. This is the most important thing.”

    Some came in fancy dress and almost everyone present wore masks as the country sees a wave of COVID which accelerated after curbs were dropped and which has since infected large swathes of the population with deaths now reaching an estimated 9000 a day according to UK-based health data firm Airfinity.

    “I am afraid," said a lady surnamed Jin, referring to the possibility of being reinfected with COVID-19.

    “I was still afraid when I came out tonight, but I just wanted to come out, because everyone has come out."

    The crowds, including Jin, who were especially tightly packed in front of the old clock tower at Wuhan’s Hankou Customs House, were watched by large numbers of police officers, SWAT, unidentified plain-clothed personnel, and other security workers.

    In late November hundreds of people took part in lockdown demonstrations on the streets of cities across the country including Wuhan. Following those protests, China all but abandoned its strict "zero COVID" policy of stringent curbs.

    “Those restrictions were in place for too long, so perhaps people were pretty unhappy," said 24-year-old Wuhan resident surnamed Chen, who works in e-commerce. "It had been a long time since things were lively and vibrant."

    Police used loudspeakers at a number of locations, blasting out a short message on a loop telling people not to gather, to which people appeared to take little or no notice.

    People just wanted to have a nice time.

    “I’m looking forward to the new year but I'm also very nervous," said Wuhan resident Lily Zhao, 37, who works as a kindergarten teacher. "I'm wondering when this epidemic will be completely over.”

    In Shanghai, which like many Chinese cities in 2022 was put under a lengthy lockdown, many thronged the historic riverside walkway, the Bund.

    "We’ve all travelled in from Chengdu to celebrate in Shanghai," said Da Dai, a 28-year-old digital media executive who was travelling with two friends. "We’ve already had COVID, so now feel it’s safe to enjoy ourselves." While there were enough people on the Bund to warrant police directing the flow of those there, local F&B establishments were less busy than last year.

    “It’s not nearly as busy as it was last year,” said a waiter at Lost Heaven restaurant close to the Bund. Some tables were empty, which would not normally be the case on NYE he said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The restaurant had over 200 bookings, but typically has 20-30% more, he said.

    “People have been afraid to come out since the COVID policy was loosened,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll be better next year.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks with a child past a 2022 installation on New Year's Eve at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Dec 31, 2021.
    China censors COVID-related content online
    Thousands of Weibo users criticised the removal of a viral video that collated real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated the Chinese public
    North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
    N Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles
    US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies
    A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet is recorded flying close to a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, according to the US military, in a still image from video taken Dec 21, 2022.
    Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft: US
    The incident involved a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a US air force RC-135 aircraft
    Liao Xiaofeng takes care of her mother Chen Lifen upon returning from a clinic, at their home in a village of Lezhi county after strict measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were removed nationwide, in Ziyang, Sichuan province, China Dec 29, 2022.
    Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China
    Experts say the elderly in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable because of their vaccine hesitancy and inadequate medical resources

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher