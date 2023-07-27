Cambodian PM Hun Sen to hand over power to son next month

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday he will step down and hand over power to his son next month, ending a near four-decade reign during which he established stability after years of war but stifled democracy in the process.

One of the world's longest ruling leaders, Hun Sen made the announcement days after his Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won 120 of 125 parliamentary seats in a general election from which all serious opponents were banished.

"I met the king, and declared I won't continue the position as prime minister anymore," Hun Sen said in a nationally televised address.

"I must sacrifice and relinquish power."

Hun Sen, 70, said his son, Hun Manet, would get royal approval as prime minister on Aug. 10 and be sworn in on Aug 22.

"Hun Manet ... will become the prime minister in the coming weeks," he said.

Hun Sen said it was time to make way for a younger generation of leaders.