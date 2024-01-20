    বাংলা

    Fire in China school dorm kills 13

    The fire was extinguished quickly and the head of the school was taken into custody, the reports said

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM

    A fire in a school dormitory in central China killed 13 people and injured another, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

    The fire broke out on Friday night at Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province, China Central Television Station and Xinhua News Agency said.

    The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and the head of the school was taken into custody, the reports said.

    Yingcai is a private boarding school with kindergarten and an elementary school, said The Paper, a Shanghai government-backed news outlet.

    The school gives students a break every two weeks but this was not a break weekend, The Paper said, citing several local residents.

    Many of Yingcai's students are from rural areas, it said, adding that the fire broke around 10 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday.

