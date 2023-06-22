Deadly blast in northwest China prompts call for safety overhaul

The barbecue shop in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, is well-known locally with a loyal following, according to media reports. The blast happened during peak dining hours, with high school students and retirees among the dead.

The explosion, on the eve of a long weekend as millions of tourists expected to hit the road during the Dragon Boat Festival, led Xi to call on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers".

Accidents due to gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China despite years of efforts to improve safety. In 2015, a series of explosions in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people.