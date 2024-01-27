Survey finds mosque in India's Varanasi was built over temple: Hindu petitioners

"Remnants of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in the basements during the court-ordered survey," Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing Hindu petitioners, told reporters on Thursday.

He said the 800-page ASI report had found that based on the survey and the study of architectural remains, artefacts, arts and scriptures, "it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

The report also said the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure, Jain said.

He told the ANI news agency later that the Hindu petitioners will now approach the Supreme Court to demand that an area of the mosque be opened for Hindus.

Advocates representing Muslim groups said they would respond after studying the survey report. "Whatever the Hindu side is saying is false reporting," said Akhlaq Ahmad, an advocate representing Muslim petitioners, without giving details.

The development comes days after Modi opened a grand temple to Hinduism's Lord Ram in the northern city of Ayodhya, built on the site of a 16th century mosque that was destroyed by a Hindu mob in 1992 claiming that the site marked the birthplace of the god-king.