China's economy slows in May, firming case for more support

China's stock markets rose after the rates cut, with the benchmark CSI 300 gaining 0.6% in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.2%. The yuan hit a fresh six-month low.

Markets are also betting on more stimulus, including measures targeting the floundering property sector, once a key driver of growth.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China at Capital Economics, said while the central bank's easing won't make much difference on its own, it reveals "growing concerns among officials about the health of China's recovery."

He added the second quarter is shaping up to be weaker than he had anticipated and further policy support is probably needed to prevent the economy from entering a renewed downturn.

NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press briefing second quarter growth was expected to pick up due to last year's low base effect.

However, he warned the recovery faces challenges including "a complicated and grim international environment, sluggish global economic recovery" and well as "insufficient domestic demand".

Yi Gang, PBOC governor, pledged last week that China will make counter-cyclical policy adjustments to shore up the economy.

Property investment in May fell at the fastest pace since at least 2001, down 21.5% year-on-year, while new home price growth slowed.

The property sector, historically a major driver of China's economic growth, is expected to grapple with "persistent weakness" for years, Goldman Sachs analysts said this week.

Private fixed-asset investment shrank 0.1% in the first five months, a sharp contrast to the 8.4% growth in investment by state entities, suggesting weak business confidence.

Labour market pains continued with youth unemployment jumping to a record 20.8%. The nationwide survey-based jobless rate stayed at 5.2% in May.

Despite slowing growth, policymakers in Beijing have been cautious about extending more aggressive stimulus while other global central banks raise interest rates to combat inflation, which could risk further capital outflows.

The country's biggest banks recently cut their deposit rates to ease pressure on profit margins and encourage savers to spend more.