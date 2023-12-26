    বাংলা

    China warns rocket remnants to hit South China Sea

    Rocket debris, which generally burns up in the atmosphere on re-entry, is expected to fall off the coast of China's island province of Hainan

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 05:26 AM

    China warned that remnants of a rocket would hit an area in the South China Sea on Tuesday, following the sixth deployment of its most powerful launch vehicle eleven days ago.

    Rocket debris, which generally burns up in the atmosphere on re-entry, is expected to fall off the coast of China's island province of Hainan between 11:00 am and noon, said the China Maritime Safety Administration.

    China launched a Long March 5 rocket on Dec 15 from Hainan's Wenchang launch site, a sixth launch of the rocket type since its first flight in 2016. A variant of the rocket, the Long March 5B, was previously used to launch China's probe to Mars and also modules of its space station.

    A 2021 launch of the Long March 5B caused particular anxiety due to speculation over where remnants would land. In 2020, debris from a Long March 5B fell on Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings.

    The Long March 5 mission earlier this month successfully launched what Chinese state media described as "a high-orbit optical remote sensing satellite". The powerful rocket is normally used to launch very large payloads.

    The "satellite" will be used in land surveys, crop yield assessments, environmental management, meteorological warning and forecasting, and disaster prevention and relief, said the official Xinhua news agency.

    Xinhua also reported at the time of the launch that the fairing of the payload atop the rocket was 18.5 metres (60.7 feet), far longer than the usual 12.267 m, suggesting an unusually large "satellite". No images of the satellite have been released to the public.

    The unusual payload has sparked guesses that it is a high-altitude satellite would hold above the Earth at a fixed location, allowing it to peer down continuously at a certain region from its perch.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese militia vessels operate at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, Dec 2, 2023.
    Military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed: Philippines
    The nation calls the Chinese actions against its boats carrying out South China Sea resupply missions a ‘serious escalation’
    A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel heading towards the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, December 10, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
    Philippines, China trade accusations over S China Sea collision
    Philippines accused China of "illegal and aggressive actions" for firing water cannon at a civilian-operated government fishing vessel
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, Jan 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    China, US trade accusations over US vessel in South China Sea
    China's military said it had driven away a US warship that the US Navy said was on a routine freedom of navigation operation
    A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023.
    S Korea boosts military surveillance after North claims spy satellite launch
    North Korea said it placed its first spy satellite in orbit on Tuesday and vowed to launch more in the near future

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury