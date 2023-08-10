Typhoon Khanun makes landfall in South Korea after lashing Japan

Typhoon Khanun made landfall on the southeast coast of South Korea on Thursday after dumping heavy rain across southern Japan over the past week.

Warnings have been issued across South Korea, with more than 330 flights cancelled and more than 10,000 people moved to safety.

The storm has brought up to 60 mm (2.36 inches) of rain per hour in areas on the east coast with maximum wind speeds of 90 kph in parts of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, South Korea's weather agency said.