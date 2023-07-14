Heavy rain in China's Chongqing threaten rivers, mass evacuations continue

Chongqing, a sprawling municipality in southwest China, issued heightened warnings for heavy rain in 24 districts and counties on Friday, according to state media, as downpours pummelled the area and numerous rivers threatened to overflow their banks.

Flash floods have ripped through parts of China over the past few weeks, with Chongqing hit particularly hard. Last week, rain and mudslides caused 15 deaths in the region.

More than 2,600 residents were evacuated early on Friday morning after intense rain flooded streets and houses in Chongqing, Xinhua reported.