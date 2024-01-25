    বাংলা

    Japan man gets death sentence for killing 36 in anime studio arson: NHK

    The 2019 fire at the famed Kyoto Animation studio resulted in the deaths of 36

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 12:19 PM

    A Japanese man was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for the arson and killing of 36 people at famed anime studio Kyoto Animation in 2019, public broadcaster NHK said.

    The deadly attack on the Kyoto-based studio, better known as KyoAni, had sent shockwaves not only through Japan where violent crime is rare, but also overseas given the studio's far-reaching fan base and the audacity of the crime.

    Shinji Aoba, now 45, had set the studio ablaze by dousing the entrance area of the building with petrol, also injuring 32. Aoba himself suffered heavy burns and underwent intensive treatment for nearly a year.

    Media have reported that Aoba held a grudge against the studio, known for the series "Violet Evergarden" and other popular works, believing that it had plagiarised his novel, an allegation that KyoAni has denied.

    A pillar of Japanese pop culture, anime has become a major cultural export, winning fans around the world.

    The incident prompted condolences from world leaders and business executives such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

    Japan and the United States are the only Group of Seven (G7) nations that carry out capital punishment.

    RELATED STORIES
    'Killers of the Flower Moon': The anti-Western epic Scorsese was destined to make
    'Killers of the Flower Moon' review
    The great American director plumbs the depths of a dark chapter in the country's history in a complex, iconoclastic opus
    People stroll near Kiyomizu-dera temple, a popular attraction among tourists, in Kyoto, western Japan Jun 18, 2022.
    Japan sees record 2.73m visitors in December
    It is the highest-ever number of tourists for the month of December and about 8% higher than the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019
    Actor Margot Robbie attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
    SAG Awards: Who are the nominees for pre-Oscars honors?
    "Poor Things," the surprise Globe winner for best movie musical or comedy, was left out of SAG's cast nominees
    'Crime against humanity': FM Momen condemns arson attack on Benapole Express
    Train arson a 'crime against humanity': Momen
    He describes the incident as an affront to democracy and a grave violation of citizens' rights

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps