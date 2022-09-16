Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over state funeral grows

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed.

Kishida's support fell to 32.3% from 42.3% a month before, according to the survey by Jiji news agency conducted at the weekend - approaching what is widely seen as a "danger level" of 30% that signifies a government may run into trouble carrying out its political agenda.