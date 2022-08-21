New Zealand faces 'big task' in recovering from heavy rains, floods

New Zealand retained a state of emergency in parts of its flood-battered South Island on Sunday as authorities weighed damage in the region hardest hit by four days of torrential rain.

Last week's rains in northern and central areas forced more than 500 people from their homes, making some uninhabitable.

The South Island city of Nelson has been worst affected, but towns in the North Island have also been cut off by floods that swamped roads and homes.

Authorities in the region around Nelson said there had been no serious weather incidents or evacuations overnight, however.