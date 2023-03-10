Over the South China Sea, dispute simmers via radios and rhetoric

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Beijing insists its coast guard is defending its territory.

The fly-by came amid repeated complaints by the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr against China's actions, including its use of a laser that Manila said temporarily blinded crew members of a coast guard vessel last month.

The Philippines under Marcos has stepped up its rhetoric to challenge China and is seeking closer ties with former colonial power and defence ally the United States, including plans to hold joint sea patrols.

The plane flew over another hot spot for China-Philippines tensions - the Second Thomas Shoal - where the military grade laser was last month used to target a coast guard crew supporting a military resupply mission.

The Philippines has long maintained a small contingent of military aboard a rusty former US navy ship that it ran aground on a reef there to preserve Manila's territorial claim.

China's coast guard challenged the plane again as it flew over the shoal, located inside the Philippines 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

"This is the Philippine Coast Guard," the pilot responded.

"We are conducting a routine maritime patrol within our national airspace, and monitoring the safety of our fishermen," it said.