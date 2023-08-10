Three killed in China while trying to outrun flash flood

A flash flood down a mountain in northwest China killed three of seven people trying to outrun it overnight on Thursday, adding to a growing list of casualties from unusually volatile weather in a very wet summer.

The seven had scrambled to find safe ground in a hilly part of Gansu province after getting a storm warning but a flash flood caught up with them after midnight, killing three of them while two are missing, state media reported.

A day earlier, in southwest Sichuan province, seven tourists taking photographs at a beauty spot in a water conservation area were killed when a surge of water from a dam swept away their group.

The deaths are far from isolated in a summer that has brought record-breaking rain and extreme flooding as warmer temperatures fuel powerful convective weather in the northern hemisphere.

In another incident, a 27-year-old woman has been missing since June 30 when a flash flood swamped a camp site, killing her friend, in the southwestern Guizhou province, state media reported.

Extreme weather has grown more frequent in recent years, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.