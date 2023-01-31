Japan Inc strives to lure skilled workers as inflation, labour crunch bite

About a quarter of Japanese firms have offered inflation allowances or plan to do so, said corporate credit research firm Teikoku Databank. Such allowances range from 6,500 yen ($50) for monthly payments to 54,000 yen in lump sums, on average.

"I received the money just when we had our second baby," said Shinichiro Mori, who received a one-off allowance of 150,000 yen last summer from groupware developer Cybozu Inc. The company offered the payment to all its 800 employees.

"I appreciated the money," Mori, 41, told Reuters. "We spent it on baby goods, utility bills and other living expenses, as we stayed home all day taking care of our baby."

News that Fast Retailing Co, operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, will revise its pay system for employees, with raises as much as 40%, provides another example.

The private sector expects the drive to help boost productivity, meshing with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "new capitalism" initiative on wealth distribution that put a top priority on wage hikes.

Such demands by Japanese policymakers come against the backdrop of 15 years of grinding deflation that saw firms shelve hikes in base salary from the early 2000s to the early 2010s, when rounds of stimulus failed to spark economic growth, but piled up public debt instead.

SUSTAINABLE PAY HIKES

OECD data shows Japanese workers' wages have grown about 5% over a period of 30 years from 1990, during which US pay rose 1.5 times and pay for South Koreans doubled.

Takahide Kiuchi, a former member of the board of the Bank of Japan, called for wage hikes to be sustained over time so that cumulative pay rises could offset price hikes in the long run.

"Bonuses or inflation allowances would have only a limited impact on easing the pain of cost-push inflation, as consumers tend to save one-off payouts rather than spend," added Kiuchi, now an executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

The government and the central bank say inflation must grow in tandem with wage growth to fuel private consumption, which accounts for more than half the economy, paving the way for the Bank of Japan to achieve its inflation target in a sustainable, stable fashion.

But one-off payments do not make consumers more confident about increasing spending, although a rise in base pay, a salary component that is hard to reverse, is more likely to boost such confidence and set workers spending more.