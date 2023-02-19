North Korea confirms ICBM drill, touts 'fatal nuclear counterattack' capabilities

North Korea said on Sunday it had fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the day before in a "sudden launching drill" that confirmed its readiness for "mobile and mighty counterattack" against hostile forces.

North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.

"The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA said, using the abbreviation for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the United States for trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a "tool for its heinous hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.