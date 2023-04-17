Hong Kong activist Wong jailed for 3 months over information breach

In Monday's ruling, he was sentenced for breaching a court ban on disclosing personal information about a police officer who opened fire at a protest in 2019, according to the post.

Wong attended the hearing but did not speak, a witness in the court said.

The court did not immediately publish a written judgement, delivering only an oral sentencing on Monday. Wong's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Wong galvanised international support for the former British colony's pro-democracy movement, meeting politicians from the United States, Europe and elsewhere, and drawing the wrath of Beijing, which says he is a “black hand” of foreign forces.