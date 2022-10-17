Japan PM orders probe into Unification Church linked to ruling party lawmakers

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered an investigation on Monday into Unification Church, after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe in July revealed close ties between it and the ruling party lawmakers.

Support for Kishida's government has tumbled to its lowest level since he took office on growing anger about the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers not fully disclosing their ties to the church, known for its mass weddings.

Abe was shot during an election rally and the suspected killer said his mother was bankrupted by the church, which critics call a cult, and blamed Abe for promoting it.

Kishida instructed the culture minister to prepare an investigation into the church under the Religious Corporations Act.