A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral

The endangered Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was previously better known internationally as Formosa.

"Where can we get a patch like that! Guaranteed to be best sellers!" Taiwan's de facto embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Taiwan's air force said that while it does not "particularly encourage" its members to wear the patch, which is not a part of their uniform, it "will maintain an open attitude" to anything that raises morale.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Tsai's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

While the Winnie the Pooh patch cannot be found on Chinese social media, Beijing has also been promoting videos and commentary about its drills around Taiwan.

The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command, the Chinese unit that would be at the frontline of any military action against Taiwan, released a video on Monday showing scenes from the drill, set against upbeat music.

The video targeted a Taiwanese audience by using traditional Chinese characters, which are still used in Taiwan but no longer in mainland China.