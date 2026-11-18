Multiple tech systems have been crashing. Here is how to protect yourself

A string of high-profile tech outages has dominated headlines in recent days after causing major travel delays, global work outages, reports of inaccessible bank accounts, and even the NSA saying Tuesday it "experienced temporary degradation" during scheduled routine maintenance.

Cybersecurity experts say that although the tech outages are typically not the result of cyberattacks, the widespread impact shows how deeply interconnected modern systems have become and how bad actors can take advantage in the fog of confusion.

"While we’re still waiting to understand the exact cause behind today’s NSA Net outage, the recent string of major disruptions across industries highlights how deeply interconnected our digital infrastructure has become, and how a single technical failure or software update can cascade with outsized effects across critical systems," said Cynthia Kaiser, a former senior FBI cyber official and current senior vice president of cybersecurity firm Halcyon's Ransomware Research Center.

The recent wave of high-profile cyber incidents and technology outages spans a wide range of events, including governments taking websites offline to address the PHP coding language vulnerabilities; the North Korean-linked $6.3 billion hack of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange; a string of food cooling system hacks in France and elsewhere in Europe that the French government attributed to Iran; the Microsoft outage; the FAA router-induced ground stop; disruptions to JPMorgan Chase systems; a brief internal outage at the NSA; and certain Apple services being temporarily inaccessible Tuesday.

President Donald Trump played down the spate of incidents — telling reporters in Manila, where he was attending the ASEAN economic conference, that things "like that happen," and that "it's fine" — but experts say there are trends worth watching.

"We are in an era where AI is accelerating the discovery of legacy software flaws, forcing organisations to race to patch vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them, which inevitably creates friction and disruptions," Kaiser said. "Even when an outage isn’t caused by a cyberattack, these moments of operational distraction leave dangerous gaps open for threat actors and opportunists to take advantage of, making it crucial for both institutions and everyday individuals to remain on high alert against social engineering and unsolicited outreach."

As with the recent wave of website outages as organisations responded to a vulnerability in the PHP programming language, experts say there are things the average person can do to limit their cyber exposure and protect their own data.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication

MFA, or multi-factor authentication, requires two forms of verification to access a protected site, such as a password plus a text-based code or security key. Emily Austin, principal security researcher at cybersecurity firm Censys, recommended unique passwords for individual websites, and for people to monitor any transactions.

“But realistically, for situations like the PHP vulnerabilities, there really isn’t much an end user can do beyond hope the services they rely on either don’t use PHP or have people actively working on patching,” Austin said.

The PHP flaws are the latest in a series of severe software bugs made worse by increasingly capable and accessible large language models. Long-hidden flaws in widely used software, once too obscure or complex for humans to exploit, are now much easier to surface and weaponise.

Make Hardware Updates Automatic

Dan Guido, CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Trail of Bits, recommended people “turn on automatic updates for your phone, computer, and home router.” Companies typically issue security updates when patches are available for known vulnerabilities, so installing them promptly limits the window for bad actors.

Even so, consumers remain at the mercy of the services they rely on, Guido said.

“Someone visiting a website can do everything right, like use two-factor authentication, and still have their information exposed,” Guido said. “You can't patch your hospital's website.”

Most of the work falls on companies running services, Guido said. “They need to deploy fixes faster and limit the damage that compromised systems can cause.”

Runa Sandvik, the founder of Granitt and a digital security expert, said people need to update apps and services on their devices whenever they're available, and to not forget about internet-connected devices around the house.

"I can see a scenario in which some people have some sort of IoT device at home that maybe doesn't get frequent updates, maybe doesn't get any updates at all," Sandvik said. "It's worth double-checking with the vendor to see if there is anything available."

Patch, Patch, Patch

Dr Daniel Gardham, a lecturer at the Surrey Centre for Cyber Security and the University of Surrey, said organisations must know what software they run, patch promptly and check whether they've already been compromised. In the AI age, attackers have the advantage, Gardham added.

“Finding vulnerabilities is becoming faster and easier, but fixing them across the range of systems that rely on this software is much harder,” Gardham said. “How well organisations manage that gap will determine whether AI makes the internet safer or more vulnerable.”

Beware Of Scammers

Any time a major cybersecurity threat makes the news, scammers and cybercriminals will try to take advantage, said Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO of 0rcus, a cyberkinetics company.

"When these headlines hit, check the affected company's instructions by opening its app or typing its website address yourself," Adams said. "An urgent message telling you to 'secure your account' deserves extra scrutiny."

Your Money Is Safe

Banks have been preparing for this moment since frontier models came out, and have "worked extremely hard to ensure there is no more low-hanging fruit for the bad guys to go after," said Paul Benda, executive vice president of risk, fraud and cybersecurity at the American Bankers Association.

However, Benda added, "we are in a new normal" in terms of cyber threats, and consumers need to be aware, especially in the wake of the PHP vulnerabilities, when shopping with random retailers or websites "where their security is not going to be as good as your bank."

Benda said consumers should not reuse passwords across shopping sites, and should consider using passkeys where possible, which are digital keys specific to certain websites, that avoid the need to enter a password into a website and are phishing resistant.