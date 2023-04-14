    বাংলা

    Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile

    The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 01:08 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 01:08 AM

    The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.

    The Nobel peace laureate apologised after the footage from a public event, which also shows him apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips, went viral, leading to a wave of comments on social media that his behaviour amounted to abuse.

    Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (political leader) of the exiled Central Tibetan Administration, said the Dalai Lama had been "unfairly labelled with all kinds of names that really hurt the sentiment of all his followers".

    The 87-year-old's "innocent grandfatherly affectionate demeanour" shown in the footage had been misinterpreted, Tsering told reporters in New Delhi, adding that a life of celibacy and spiritual practice had taken the Dalai Lama "beyond the sensorial pleasures".

    The video clip, filmed in February and circulated this month, has been viewed over one million times on Twitter.

    Tsering said investigations showed "pro-Chinese sources" were involved in making it go viral, adding that "the political angle of this incident cannot be ignored."

    Officials at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi were not immediately available for comment.

    The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. China's military marched in and took control in 1951.

    He has worked for decades to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in his remote, mountainous homeland situated between India and China.

    Beijing has accused him of fomenting separatism and it does not recognise Tibet's government-in-exile, which represents about 100,000 Tibetans living in around 30 countries.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures as he arrives for his visit to the Tibet Institute Rikon in Rikon, Switzerland Sept 21, 2018.
    Dalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
    The statement says the Dalai Lama leader ‘often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident’
    Rescue team members search for survivors after an avalanche in the northeastern state of Sikkim, India, Apr 4, 2023.
    India avalanche kills seven on road to Tibet
    Five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists on the way to Nathu La were feared to have been stuck under the snow, says the army
    View from Gokyo-Ri of the Gokyo Village in the Himalayas
    Without cross-border flood alerts, disaster risk grows in Nepal
    As climate change heats the planet, making rainfall more extreme and accelerating the melting of glaciers, Himalayan nations such as Nepal are facing growing risks from floods
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley greet US President Joe Biden next to Joe Kennedy upon Biden's arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023.
    Biden to pledge support for peace, investment in Belfast
    Biden said his priority was to help "keep the peace" as Northern Ireland marks the anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan