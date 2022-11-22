What is the Unification Church, and how will Japan's probe affect it?

WHY IS THE JAPANESE PUBLIC SO ANGRY?

Many Japanese see the church as a cult, with its mass weddings and solicitation of donations, although the church says it no longer engages in what it acknowledged were excessive practices in the past, including aggressive door-to-door sales.

The suspect in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's murder in July said the church persuaded his mother to part with around 100 million yen ($700,000), according to his social media posts and news reports. A lawyers' group in Japan said the church had collected nearly $1 billion from followers since 1987, and generated some 35,000 compensation claims.

The suspect blamed the church for his family's financial ruin, and blamed Abe for promoting the church. Abe's assassination revealed to the public the ties the church had formed with politicians, as it aimed to bolster its reputation and attract followers.

The LDP has denied any organisational relations with the church, and has since made it a policy to prohibit its members from retaining ties to the church. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida purged ministers with ties to the church from his cabinet in August, while another minister who subsequently disclosed ties resigned in late October.

HOW IS THE CHURCH RESPONDING?

The Unification Church has held several news conferences to explain its position.

In early October, the church said it would adopt reforms including recording any donation exceeding 30% of a follower's monthly income, as well as whether the follower had the consent of family members.

On Oct 20, senior church official Hideyuki Teshigawara told a briefing that the group would "deal sincerely" with any government investigation, and showed a seven-minute video of a church member refuting her ex-husband's claims that the church was responsible for the family's ruin.