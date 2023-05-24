    বাংলা

    Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

    Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office

    Reuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 03:47 AM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 03:47 AM

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

    Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

    "I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

