Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing

Thick sandstorms will hit Beijing and several provinces through Wednesday, and Chinese forecasters have advised citizens of respiratory dangers and very low visibility while travelling, state media reported.

The capital Beijing has seen regular air pollution and an unseasonal number of sandstorms over the past few weeks.

Forecasters issued a blue weather alert warning for sandstorms. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning and blue the least severe.